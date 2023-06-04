Circus performers continue to dazzle and delight families across Sheffield with their spectacular skills.

But while the big top remains a huge draw, circus shows have changed considerably over the years. Perhaps the biggest change has been the ban on using wild animals in circuses, which became law in England from January 2020.

Lion tamers and performing elephants used to be a staple of circus shows but they were rightly outlawed due to concerns over the animals’ welfare, and it is now up to the humans alone to thrill audiences, from clowns and stilt-walkers to trapeze artists.

These photos hark back to a very different time in the evolution of the circus, when wild animals were often part of the entertainment. This retro photo gallery includes images of circus elephants at Norfolk Park and Meadowhead, and circus horses at Hillsborough Park.

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Circus elephant An elephant at Gerry Cottle's Circus, on Brightside Lane, Sheffield, in March 1990 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Circus procession Sanger's Circus Procession on Upper Hanover Street, at the junction with Monmouth Street, in Sheffield city centre. The exact date of this photo is unknown but it is believed to have been taken at some point between 1900 and 1919 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Juggling skills Swamp Circus performers, based in the Wicker area of Sheffield, in August 1987 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Elephants at Meadowhead Circus elephants on land near Meadowhead, Sheffield, close to the Nag's Head roundabout, in October 1993 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

