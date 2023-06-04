News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Classic black and white photos show circus in Sheffield, including elephants in Norfolk Park

Circus performers continue to dazzle and delight families across Sheffield with their spectacular skills.
By Robert Cumber
Published 4th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

But while the big top remains a huge draw, circus shows have changed considerably over the years. Perhaps the biggest change has been the ban on using wild animals in circuses, which became law in England from January 2020.

Lion tamers and performing elephants used to be a staple of circus shows but they were rightly outlawed due to concerns over the animals’ welfare, and it is now up to the humans alone to thrill audiences, from clowns and stilt-walkers to trapeze artists.

These photos hark back to a very different time in the evolution of the circus, when wild animals were often part of the entertainment. This retro photo gallery includes images of circus elephants at Norfolk Park and Meadowhead, and circus horses at Hillsborough Park.

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

An elephant at Gerry Cottle's Circus, on Brightside Lane, Sheffield, in March 1990

1. Circus elephant

An elephant at Gerry Cottle's Circus, on Brightside Lane, Sheffield, in March 1990 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Sanger's Circus Procession on Upper Hanover Street, at the junction with Monmouth Street, in Sheffield city centre. The exact date of this photo is unknown but it is believed to have been taken at some point between 1900 and 1919

2. Circus procession

Sanger's Circus Procession on Upper Hanover Street, at the junction with Monmouth Street, in Sheffield city centre. The exact date of this photo is unknown but it is believed to have been taken at some point between 1900 and 1919 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Swamp Circus performers, based in the Wicker area of Sheffield, in August 1987

3. Juggling skills

Swamp Circus performers, based in the Wicker area of Sheffield, in August 1987 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Circus elephants on land near Meadowhead, Sheffield, close to the Nag's Head roundabout, in October 1993

4. Elephants at Meadowhead

Circus elephants on land near Meadowhead, Sheffield, close to the Nag's Head roundabout, in October 1993 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

