Sheffield retro: Classic 1980s photos show changing way of life on estate, including lost shops and schools
A Sheffield estate is frozen in time in these remarkable black and white photos from 1989, showing how much life there has changed.
By Robert Cumber
Published 29th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
A lost swimming pool, pupils gathered for an assembly at a school which would close a few years later, and a busy video rental store before streaming had killed them off are among the images featured in this retro photo gallery. All these images were taken in and around Sheffield’s Parson Cross estate and were shot by the people living there.
Hairdressers, long-lost shops and the people who ran them, and young gymnasts in action are also shown in these memorable photos from the end of the decade.
All the images featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
