News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
13 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
14 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
15 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
16 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
17 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

Sheffield retro: 14 pictures of lost shops from Redgates to Woolworths and C&A

We’ve lost a lot of shops in Sheffield over the years including Woolworths, C&A, BHS and Redgates.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 16th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Here we have a look at just how much the city’s shopping areas have changed over the years. Imagine going to lunch somewhere with an orchestra playing! They had one at Walsh’s on the High Street back in the 1950s.

The Moor, Sheffield, showing Robert Brothers Department Store, Rockingham House, British Home Stores and Paulden's in February 1966

1. Different-look Moor

The Moor, Sheffield, showing Robert Brothers Department Store, Rockingham House, British Home Stores and Paulden's in February 1966 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A busy sale scene in the gents department at Walsh's Department Store, High Street, Sheffield in January 1976

2. Bargain hunt

A busy sale scene in the gents department at Walsh's Department Store, High Street, Sheffield in January 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A robot outside Hamley's Toy Shop on the Moor, Sheffield c1987

3. What is it, mum?

A robot outside Hamley's Toy Shop on the Moor, Sheffield c1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The shops in High Street, Sheffield, in 1973 including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson

4. Busy High Street

The shops in High Street, Sheffield, in 1973 including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldC&AWoolworthsBHS