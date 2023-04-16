We’ve lost a lot of shops in Sheffield over the years including Woolworths, C&A, BHS and Redgates.
Here we have a look at just how much the city’s shopping areas have changed over the years. Imagine going to lunch somewhere with an orchestra playing! They had one at Walsh’s on the High Street back in the 1950s.
1. Different-look Moor
The Moor, Sheffield, showing Robert Brothers Department Store, Rockingham House, British Home Stores and Paulden's in February 1966 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Bargain hunt
A busy sale scene in the gents department at Walsh's Department Store, High Street, Sheffield in January 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. What is it, mum?
A robot outside Hamley's Toy Shop on the Moor, Sheffield c1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Busy High Street
The shops in High Street, Sheffield, in 1973 including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson Photo: Sheffield Newspapers