Here we look back in pictures at just some of the inspiring teachers who have featured in The Star’s pages over the years. Did any of them teach you or your kids? No doubt you developed more respect for them and the tough job they all do if you were home schooling during lockdown!
1. Cookery collaboration
Food technology teacher Deb Loasby helps Travis Caddy, left, and Joe Barber at Westbourne Junior School, Sheffield in March 2010
Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Famous old boy
Former Olympian and politician Seb Coe (now Lord Coe) meeting his old teacher David Jackson, right, and headteacher David Bowes on a visit to his old school Tapton in April 2011
Photo: Steve Parkin
3. Fashion traditions
Teacher Rachel Cipriani with children in traditional dress at the multicultural festival at Whiteways Primary School, Sheffield in January 2011
Photo: Roger Nadal
4. Outdoor learning
Class teacher Sarah Waight with pupil Joshua Fenley in the outdoor classroom at Sir Harold Jackson Primary School, Bradway on November 7, 2007
Photo: Roger Nadal