Sheffield retro: Back in time through history of Cambridge Street set for huge new food hall with rooftop bars

A huge new food hall with rooftop bars looking out over Sheffield is set to open soon in Sheffield city centre.
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:32 BST

As work continues on the exciting new venue on Cambridge Street, just off Barker’s Pool, beside the old John Lewis building, we’re taking a look back through the archives at the history of the famous thoroughfare.

This retro photo gallery taking you back in time from the 21st century all the way to 1900, shows many of the lost shops, pubs, schools and hotels which have come and gone over the decades. Among them are the old Cole Brothers department store, the legendary takeaway Chubbys, the Grosvenor House Hotel, The Sportsman’s Inn, Leah’s Yard and the old Hippodrome theatre and cinema.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre over the years.

1. Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre over the years.

Photo Sales
The legendary Chubbys takeaway on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, beside The Sportsman (formerly the Sportsman's Inn and later the Tap & Tankard), and E. and G. Jewellers.

2. Chubbys

The legendary Chubbys takeaway on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, beside The Sportsman (formerly the Sportsman's Inn and later the Tap & Tankard), and E. and G. Jewellers.

Photo Sales
Henry's cafe bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in September 1996, with Pizza Hut visible in the background.

3. Henry's

Henry's cafe bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in September 1996, with Pizza Hut visible in the background.

Photo Sales
Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in February 1994, showing Fantasia art designs, Fat City secondhand books and records, and The Sportsman Inn.

4. Fantasia

Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in February 1994, showing Fantasia art designs, Fat City secondhand books and records, and The Sportsman Inn.

Photo Sales
