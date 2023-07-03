As work continues on the exciting new venue on Cambridge Street, just off Barker’s Pool, beside the old John Lewis building , we’re taking a look back through the archives at the history of the famous thoroughfare.

This retro photo gallery taking you back in time from the 21st century all the way to 1900, shows many of the lost shops, pubs, schools and hotels which have come and gone over the decades. Among them are the old Cole Brothers department store, the legendary takeaway Chubbys, the Grosvenor House Hotel, The Sportsman’s Inn, Leah’s Yard and the old Hippodrome theatre and cinema.