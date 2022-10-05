News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures of Park Hill Flats through the years

Ever since they were opened in the 1960s, the Park Hill Flats have divided opinion among Sheffielders.

By errol edwards
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:45 am - 1 min read

Some see them as an eyesore, but others see the listed building as a landmark of the city that should be appreciated and celebrated.

We have delved into the archives to bring you this collection of pictures showing the complex through the years.

Boys playing football in a games area on the Park Hill Estate, 1961

Visit from Griff Rhys Jones the comedian and presenter
Caretaker Grenville Squires says goodbye to Parkhill Flats when he retired in December 2009
Large fire beyond Parkhill flats
Architect Jack Lynn at Parkhill Flats Photo: Stuart Hastings

Delivery of milk on the newly built Park Hill housing estate in 1961
Children in a playground at Parkhill Flats in July 1959
New student bedroom Inside the new student flats at Park Hill Flats in Sheffield. Photo: Scott Merrylees
In 2008 Park Hill became a grade II listed building - the largest in Europe - with the hope of attracting investors
Sheffield