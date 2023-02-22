Tony has revealed that the iconic balti house on Fulwood Road permanently closed on February 2, 2023. He revealed the lengths he had gone to in an attempt to keep the well-known restaurant in business, including remortgaging his home. But it was to no avail and he was forced to close.
He said the cost of living crisis and the decision to pedestrianise the area outside his restaurant, where customers once parked, had played their part in the demise of his business.
Customers past and present have shared a number of heartfelt, touching messages to Tony and the Balti King team in online posts.
Natasha Marie commented: “GUTTED! Tony is a top guy, lovely food, lovely atmosphere, always made us feel like family… going to be missed.”
This message has been echoed by many others, including James Bass, who said: “It never felt like you entered a restaurant with Tony, felt like you had visited his home and had known him for years. Such a great guy. All the best for the future Tony.”
Hazel Kennedy said: “Business is so hard in troubled times. All he wanted to do was to keep it running. It’s heartbreaking.”
Many others have shared memories of the “great curries” served at the restaurant.
Tony opened the Balti King 33 years ago in a location that proved to be perfect for student customers and locals alike. A number customers from over the years have shared their memories of visiting when they were students or after late shifts working at nearby businesses.
Giovanni Morais Teixeira said: “I had my first meal at Balti King when I started working for a small company on Peel Street, in Broomhill, back in 2012. I remember that as it was yesterday. Such a shame.”
The restaurant, which has even served a number of famous customers including Mick Jagger and Shane Richie over the years, was put on the market last year but failed to sell.