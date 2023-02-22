The Balti King restaurant has closed after 33 years in business serving thousands of students, locals and celebrities, owner Tony Hussain has confirmed – and customers are devastated.

Tony has revealed that the iconic balti house on Fulwood Road permanently closed on February 2, 2023. He revealed the lengths he had gone to in an attempt to keep the well-known restaurant in business, including remortgaging his home. But it was to no avail and he was forced to close.

He said the cost of living crisis and the decision to pedestrianise the area outside his restaurant, where customers once parked, had played their part in the demise of his business.

Customers past and present have shared a number of heartfelt, touching messages to Tony and the Balti King team in online posts.

The Balti King restaurant on Fulwood Road has closed permenantly this month

Natasha Marie commented: “GUTTED! Tony is a top guy, lovely food, lovely atmosphere, always made us feel like family… going to be missed.”

This message has been echoed by many others, including James Bass, who said: “It never felt like you entered a restaurant with Tony, felt like you had visited his home and had known him for years. Such a great guy. All the best for the future Tony.”

Hazel Kennedy said: “Business is so hard in troubled times. All he wanted to do was to keep it running. It’s heartbreaking.”

Many others have shared memories of the “great curries” served at the restaurant.

Tony Hussain, who opened Balti King 33 years ago, has sadly confirmed the closure of the iconic balti house this month.

Tony opened the Balti King 33 years ago in a location that proved to be perfect for student customers and locals alike. A number customers from over the years have shared their memories of visiting when they were students or after late shifts working at nearby businesses.

Giovanni Morais Teixeira said: “I had my first meal at Balti King when I started working for a small company on Peel Street, in Broomhill, back in 2012. I remember that as it was yesterday. Such a shame.”