School can be both the best time of your life and, at times, the most challenging.
Here we have pulled together a retro gallery showing youngsters in happy times inside the classroom in 2002.
Do you recognise any of these happy faces?
1. Bradfield School
Pupils on stage at the Deep End during the Bradfield School cabaret. (3/7/02)
Photo: Glenn Ashley (for Star)
2. Nook Lane Primary
Nook Lane Primary School heateacher Gina Hodges read to pupils in the School's new outdoor story telling quadrangle with wooden scupture by artist Jason Thomson. Left to right, Helena Hodgson, 7, Jenna Hodgson, 9, Margaret Cook, 8 and Robert Cook, aged 9.
Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. Monteney Primary
Asleigh Kewish, Melissa Jade Pashley, Jacqueline Mary Jo Barker and Jamie Shepherd with one of their "Beasts" sculpture, at Monteney Primary school
Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)
4. Redston Preparatory
Pictured at Rotherham Cricket Club ground, where the Redston Preparatory school held their annual sports day. Seen is the start of the L1 boys 35 Metres race.
Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)