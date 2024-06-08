These photos show how much has changed in the city during the nearly three decades since Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium hosted matches during Euro 96.
The Ski Village was enjoying its heyday, Fargate looked very different and Castle Market was buzzing, as this retro photo gallery shows.
A young Naseem Hamed is pictured in the gym with a similarly fresh-faced Stephen Hendry, Sean Bean can be seen making a special appearance at Bramall Lane, and Tina Turner fans are shown packing out Don Valley Stadium to watch her perform.
Tram gates protesters forming a blockade, revellers turning out for the opening of two nightclubs, and a lottery winner spending her millions are among the other memorable images from the year in which England reached the semi-finals of the Euros and Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced.
What are your abiding memories of 1996 in Sheffield, and what do you miss most about the mid-90s?