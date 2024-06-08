Sheffield retro: 31 nostalgic pictures taking you back to 1996, including Tina Turner concert and Ski Village

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 8th Jun 2024, 06:30 BST
With the Euro 24 tournament approaching, we’re looking back to 1996, when Euros fever hit Sheffield.

These photos show how much has changed in the city during the nearly three decades since Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium hosted matches during Euro 96.

The Ski Village was enjoying its heyday, Fargate looked very different and Castle Market was buzzing, as this retro photo gallery shows.

A young Naseem Hamed is pictured in the gym with a similarly fresh-faced Stephen Hendry, Sean Bean can be seen making a special appearance at Bramall Lane, and Tina Turner fans are shown packing out Don Valley Stadium to watch her perform.

Tram gates protesters forming a blockade, revellers turning out for the opening of two nightclubs, and a lottery winner spending her millions are among the other memorable images from the year in which England reached the semi-finals of the Euros and Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced.

What are your abiding memories of 1996 in Sheffield, and what do you miss most about the mid-90s?

Sheffield in 1996

1. Untitled design (83).jpg

Sheffield in 1996 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A view of Fargate, Sheffield, in October 1996

2. Fargate

A view of Fargate, Sheffield, in October 1996 Photo: Brian Vaughan staff

Photo Sales
Lollipop Lady Pamela Gascoyne pictured helping children across the busy road at Crosspool, Sheffield, in September 1996.

3. Lollipop Lady

Lollipop Lady Pamela Gascoyne pictured helping children across the busy road at Crosspool, Sheffield, in September 1996. Photo: Barry Richardson staff

Photo Sales
Buses in Sheffield city centre in March 1996

4. Buses

Buses in Sheffield city centre in March 1996 Photo: Alex Evans

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Tina TurnerSheffieldSheffield WednesdayFargate