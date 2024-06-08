These photos show how much has changed in the city during the nearly three decades since Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium hosted matches during Euro 96.

A young Naseem Hamed is pictured in the gym with a similarly fresh-faced Stephen Hendry, Sean Bean can be seen making a special appearance at Bramall Lane, and Tina Turner fans are shown packing out Don Valley Stadium to watch her perform.

Tram gates protesters forming a blockade, revellers turning out for the opening of two nightclubs, and a lottery winner spending her millions are among the other memorable images from the year in which England reached the semi-finals of the Euros and Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced.

What are your abiding memories of 1996 in Sheffield, and what do you miss most about the mid-90s?

2 . Fargate A view of Fargate, Sheffield, in October 1996 Photo: Brian Vaughan staff Photo Sales

3 . Lollipop Lady Lollipop Lady Pamela Gascoyne pictured helping children across the busy road at Crosspool, Sheffield, in September 1996. Photo: Barry Richardson staff Photo Sales