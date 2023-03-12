Sheffield retro: 30 of the biggest queues in city's history, from Arctic Monkeys fans to run on Northern Rock
Britain is known as a nation which loves to queue, and Sheffield is no exception.
These photos from the archives show some of the biggest queues to have formed in the city, for everything from Boxing Day sales to big concerts featuring the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Justin Bieber.
The dramatic run on Northern Rock, striking miners waiting for food vouchers, and a long line of people ready to pay their poll tax for the first time after its controversial introduction all feature in this retro photo gallery. It also captures happier occasions, like Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans waiting in line for tickets to big matches, including an FA Cup semi-final, book signings by famous names from Jason Donovan to Monica Lewinsky, and revellers waiting to get into the short-lived London Road club Bed.
What’s the longest you’ve ever had to queue in Sheffield and was it worth it?