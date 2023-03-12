News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 30 of the biggest queues in city's history, from Arctic Monkeys fans to run on Northern Rock

Britain is known as a nation which loves to queue, and Sheffield is no exception.

By Robert Cumber
2 hours ago

These photos from the archives show some of the biggest queues to have formed in the city, for everything from Boxing Day sales to big concerts featuring the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Justin Bieber.

The dramatic run on Northern Rock, striking miners waiting for food vouchers, and a long line of people ready to pay their poll tax for the first time after its controversial introduction all feature in this retro photo gallery. It also captures happier occasions, like Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans waiting in line for tickets to big matches, including an FA Cup semi-final, book signings by famous names from Jason Donovan to Monica Lewinsky, and revellers waiting to get into the short-lived London Road club Bed.

What’s the longest you’ve ever had to queue in Sheffield and was it worth it?

Holidaymakers queue at Sheffield's Pond Street bus station on a bank holiday weekend in 1962 to catch their seaside-bound coaches

1. Pond Street bus station

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

A big queue at Meadowhall, Sheffield, for a book signing by Monica Lewinsky

2. Monica Lewinsky

Photo: CHRIS LAWTON

Regulars queue for a meal at the Salvation Army Hostel on Sheffield's Charter Row in 1978

3. Salvation Army Hostel

Photo: Stuart Hastings

Young hopefuls queue round the corner waiting for their chance at the Stars in Their Eyes: Kids auditions at Sheffield City Hall in August 2003

4. Stars in Their Eyes: Kids auditions

Photo: Andrew Partridge

