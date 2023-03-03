Sheffield heroes Arctic Monkeys and Pulp have been hitting the headlines this week.

On Thursday, Pulp sadly announced the death of their bassist Steve Mackey aged just 56, leading to numerous tributes from figures within the music industry.

It was also announced that Arctic Monkeys will headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The festival was a key moment in both bands’ careers.

Pulp stood in for The Stone Roses at the last minute in 1995 and pulled off a brilliant performance. They also drew huge crowds when they were secret guests on the Park stage in 2011 – word got out, judging from the size of the crowd.

The Arctic Monkeys were just breaking as a big band when they first headlined Glastonbury in 2007 and made a triumphant return in 2013. Frontman Alex Turner has also appeared with his other band, The Last Shadow Puppets.

You can relive those glorious gigs by clocking through our retro gallery below.

Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys in Glastonbury

The scene when Pulp performed as secret guests on the Park stage at the Glastonbury Music Festival on Saturday June 25, 2011

Mark Webber, Candida Doyle and Jarvis Cocker of Pulp, performing as secret guests on the Park stage at the Glastonbury Music Festival on Saturday June 25, 2011

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp in action on the Park stage at Glastonbury 2011