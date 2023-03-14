Sheffield retro: 29 incredible photos show how much Sheffield city centre has changed over the decades
Sheffield city centre has changed dramatically down the decades, as these photos captured over the years show.
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT
Lost shops, vanished cinemas and landmarks of yesteryear all feature in this retro photo gallery, which also captures changing fashions. From a fallen Messerschmitt plane going on display in wartime Sheffield to a herd of elephants on parade, these pictures show all manner of life.
They show how much famous streets like The Moor and Fargate have changed, with the disappearance of fondly remembered features including the Goodwin Fountain and the Hole in the Road.
All the images are taken from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
