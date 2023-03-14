1 . Hippodrome in 1963

The Hippodrome Theatre and Nell's Bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in 1963. The Hippodrome opened in December 1907 as a music hall. It became a permanent cinema in 1931. In 1948, it came under the management of The Tivoli (Sheffield) Ltd. It closed on March 2, 1963 and was demolished Photo: Picture Sheffield