Sheffield retro: 29 incredible photos show how much Sheffield city centre has changed over the decades

Sheffield city centre has changed dramatically down the decades, as these photos captured over the years show.

By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Lost shops, vanished cinemas and landmarks of yesteryear all feature in this retro photo gallery, which also captures changing fashions. From a fallen Messerschmitt plane going on display in wartime Sheffield to a herd of elephants on parade, these pictures show all manner of life.

They show how much famous streets like The Moor and Fargate have changed, with the disappearance of fondly remembered features including the Goodwin Fountain and the Hole in the Road.

All the images are taken from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The Hippodrome Theatre and Nell's Bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in 1963. The Hippodrome opened in December 1907 as a music hall. It became a permanent cinema in 1931. In 1948, it came under the management of The Tivoli (Sheffield) Ltd. It closed on March 2, 1963 and was demolished

1. Hippodrome in 1963

The Hippodrome Theatre and Nell's Bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in 1963. The Hippodrome opened in December 1907 as a music hall. It became a permanent cinema in 1931. In 1948, it came under the management of The Tivoli (Sheffield) Ltd. It closed on March 2, 1963 and was demolished Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Crimean Monument war memorial on The Moor in Sheffield city centre. It was moved to the Botanical Gardens in 1960 before being placed in storage

2. Crimean war memorial on The Moor

The Crimean Monument war memorial on The Moor in Sheffield city centre. It was moved to the Botanical Gardens in 1960 before being placed in storage Photo: National World

Elephants in the Circus parade in Sheffield city centre in April 1974

3. Elephant parade

Elephants in the Circus parade in Sheffield city centre in April 1974 Photo: Monica Cocker

The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, showing Robert Brothers Department Store, Rockingham House, British Home Stores and Pauldens, in February 1966

4. The Moor in 1966

The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, showing Robert Brothers Department Store, Rockingham House, British Home Stores and Pauldens, in February 1966 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

