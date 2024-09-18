These photos show just some of the many stores have come and gone on The Moor during the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Debenhams, BHS and Woolworths are among the retail behemoths which have disappeared in recent years, while those who have been around longer will remember Pauldens and Roberts Brothers department stores.

The changing face of The Moor shows how shopping habits and fashions have altered over the years.

All the images featured in this retro photo gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Lamb's The Moor looking towards the junction with Ellin Street in June 1952, showing Jas. Lamb and Son drapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/JES

2 . Phillips The Moor looking towards Moorhead and the Crimean Monument in 1952, showing Phillips The Furnishers, Redman, Burton Montague tailors, and F.W. Woolworth and Co Photo: Picture Sheffield/Press Photo Agency

3 . British Home Stores The bandstand on the The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, in 1986, with British Home Stores, GT News; Visionhire and Fashion Craze in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

4 . Willsons Centre of Fashion The Moor at junction with Prince Street in November 1952, showing shops including Willsons fashion store, John Collier (Fifty Shilling Tailors), and Henry Wigfall and Son cycle dealers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Press Photo Agency