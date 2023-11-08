Sheffield retro: 24 nostalgic photos taking you back to 1987, including visit by future King
These photos of Sheffield in 1987 show how much life in the city has changed over the last three-and-a-half decades.
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Nov 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:31 GMT
They include city shops, hotels and cinemas which have been lost to time, such as Hamley’s on The Moor and the Odeon at Barker’s Pool.
Also pictured in our retro photo gallery is a visit by Prince Charles, as he was then, to Lodge Moor Hospital, and a young ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed, who would soon have the boxing world at his feet, with his family.
Some readers may recognise themselves among the faces pictured at events like the Sheffield Marathon and the Star Walk too.
These nostalgic photos are sure to bring back memories of a very different time in Sheffield. How many of the sights and events pictured in this photo gallery do you remember?
