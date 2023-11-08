These photos of Sheffield in 1987 show how much life in the city has changed over the last three-and-a-half decades.

They include city shops, hotels and cinemas which have been lost to time, such as Hamley’s on The Moor and the Odeon at Barker’s Pool.

Also pictured in our retro photo gallery is a visit by Prince Charles, as he was then, to Lodge Moor Hospital, and a young ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed, who would soon have the boxing world at his feet, with his family.

Some readers may recognise themselves among the faces pictured at events like the Sheffield Marathon and the Star Walk too.

These nostalgic photos are sure to bring back memories of a very different time in Sheffield. How many of the sights and events pictured in this photo gallery do you remember?

1 . Collage Maker-24-Nov-2022-04.15-PM.jpg Sheffield's Christmas Lights, runners lining up for the Sheffield Marathon Fun Run and the Henderson's Relish factory pictured in 1987 Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Boating lake The boating lake at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, July 27, 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Naseem Hamed A young 'Prince' Naseem Hamed with his family - 13th September 1987 Photo: Bob Westerdale Photo Sales