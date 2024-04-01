There was something for everyone back then, from disco lovers to punk rockers, synth pop fanatics to glam metal rockers.

This retro photo gallery features some of the best-loved clubs from the era, including The Limit, Fiesta, Roxy, Josephines, Silks and Tiffany’s.

The nostalgic images show everything from the buildings themselves to clubbers on the dance floor and celebrity appearances from stars as diverse as Kylie Minogue and Morecambe and Wise.

How many of these clubs do you remember, and which was your favourite?

1 . Penny Farthing The dancefloor at Sheffield's Penny Farthing nightclub in 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . A night out at the Fiesta The Fiesta nightclub in Sheffield in 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . The Limit An evening at The Limit nightclub, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, in December 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales