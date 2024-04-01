Sheffield retro: 21 photos transporting you back to 70s and 80s nightclubs, including Fiesta and The Limit

Sheffield sure knew how to party back in the 1970s and 80s, as these fantastic photos of nightclubs from those decades show.
There was something for everyone back then, from disco lovers to punk rockers, synth pop fanatics to glam metal rockers.

This retro photo gallery features some of the best-loved clubs from the era, including The Limit, Fiesta, Roxy, Josephines, Silks and Tiffany’s.

The nostalgic images show everything from the buildings themselves to clubbers on the dance floor and celebrity appearances from stars as diverse as Kylie Minogue and Morecambe and Wise.

How many of these clubs do you remember, and which was your favourite?

The dancefloor at Sheffield's Penny Farthing nightclub in 1971

1. Penny Farthing

The dancefloor at Sheffield's Penny Farthing nightclub in 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Fiesta nightclub in Sheffield in 1976

2. A night out at the Fiesta

The Fiesta nightclub in Sheffield in 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

An evening at The Limit nightclub, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, in December 1984

3. The Limit

An evening at The Limit nightclub, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, in December 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Members of The Star Women's Circle filled the Fiesta club to capacity to see The Batchelors in January 1971

4. The Batchelors at the Fiesta Club

Members of The Star Women's Circle filled the Fiesta club to capacity to see The Batchelors in January 1971 Photo: Sheffield Star

