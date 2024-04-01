There was something for everyone back then, from disco lovers to punk rockers, synth pop fanatics to glam metal rockers.
This retro photo gallery features some of the best-loved clubs from the era, including The Limit, Fiesta, Roxy, Josephines, Silks and Tiffany’s.
The nostalgic images show everything from the buildings themselves to clubbers on the dance floor and celebrity appearances from stars as diverse as Kylie Minogue and Morecambe and Wise.
How many of these clubs do you remember, and which was your favourite?
