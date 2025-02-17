Sheffield retro: 20 nostalgic photos looking back around city's Wybourn estate

By Jane Salt
Published 17th Feb 2025
From the 1940s through to more recent times, our pictures take a look back around Sheffield’s Wybourn estate.

Our pictures include schools, pubs, clubs and more. Do you have memories of living on the Wybourn? Can you recognise anyone you know?

The now closed Windsor pub in Wybourn, Sheffield

1. Windsor

The now closed Windsor pub in Wybourn, Sheffield Photo: Submitted

View of the Wybourn Estate, Sheffield, seen from Manor Lane, September 1970

2. View

View of the Wybourn Estate, Sheffield, seen from Manor Lane, September 1970 Photo: Sheffied Newspapers

Pictured are youngsters celebrating the opening of the new Lower Wybourn Children's Club, April 7, 1998

3. Celebration

Pictured are youngsters celebrating the opening of the new Lower Wybourn Children's Club, April 7, 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis

Ken Burkhill pictured outside the Wybourn Post Office, October 12, 1999

4. Post Office

Ken Burkhill pictured outside the Wybourn Post Office, October 12, 1999 Photo: Waistell

