Sheffield retro: 20 iconic Sheffield crowd pictures, including Owls cup win, Blades promotion and huge gigs

FA Cup joy, promotion delight, and some of Sheffield’s biggest ever gigs – these pictures show massive crowds in the city.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

We have put together a fascinating gallery showing some of the biggest crowds to have gathered in the city, showing people getting together in vast numbers for a whole host of reasons.

Some of them are for vast celebrations, including some by the city’s huge football clubs, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday. Others have seen people gather to enjoy top level entertainment at enormous venues in the city, often taking in some of the biggest names in showbusiness.

Our gallery shows 20 such occasions, which are sure to bring back memories for many of those who were among the throng.

If you look carefully, you may spot some familiar faces in the crowds shown below.

They go back pretty much from the present day all the way back to the 1930s.

Our picture gallery shows 18 of the biggest crowds to turn out in Sheffield

1. Sheffield's biggest crowds

Our picture gallery shows 18 of the biggest crowds to turn out in Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Crowds packed Town Hall Square in 1935, when Sheffield Wednesday brought the FA Cup back to the city

2. Owls' FA Cup parade, 1935

Crowds packed Town Hall Square in 1935, when Sheffield Wednesday brought the FA Cup back to the city Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Sheffield United players and manager Chris Wilder wave to the fans during the promotion parade in Sheffield City Centre, May 7, 2019. PIcture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

3. Blades' promotion, 2019

The Sheffield United players and manager Chris Wilder wave to the fans during the promotion parade in Sheffield City Centre, May 7, 2019. PIcture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Crowns turned out in force to see Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, July 12, 1977

4. Queen's silver jubilee, Hillsborough Park

Crowns turned out in force to see Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, July 12, 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

