Sheffield retro: 20 fascinating photos show a very different Sheffield, as life was in the 1970s

By Jane Salt
Published 27th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
They look a world away from Sheffield in 2025

But these pictures show just how much Sheffield has transformed since the 1970s.

Our gallery of photos will bring back memories for some of our readers. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

Fun at the Ten Town adventure playground, Woodthorpe Estate, Sheffield, in July 1972

1. Playground adventure

Fun at the Ten Town adventure playground, Woodthorpe Estate, Sheffield, in July 1972 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Bargain hunters at the fabric stall in Sheffield's Castle Market in the 1970s

2. Market stall

Bargain hunters at the fabric stall in Sheffield's Castle Market in the 1970s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Children and staff at Sheffield's Denby Street nursery in 1977

3. Nursery

Children and staff at Sheffield's Denby Street nursery in 1977 Photo: Submitted

Sheffield Rotary Club members were enjoying a week-long holiday at the Rotary Centre in Castleton in 1977

4. Holiday

Sheffield Rotary Club members were enjoying a week-long holiday at the Rotary Centre in Castleton in 1977 Photo: Submitted

