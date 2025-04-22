Gleadless Valley School, on Matthews Lane, Sheffield, in 1994. It would close the following year and was later demolishedGleadless Valley School, on Matthews Lane, Sheffield, in 1994. It would close the following year and was later demolished
Sheffield retro: 19 photos of Sheffield's long-lost schools to bring back memories for generations

By Jane Salt
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 05:30 BST

Our photo gallery shows some of Sheffield’s schools that have closed over the years

From infant schools to the old grammar schools, here we take a look back at schools we have lost but will surely remember for years to come.

Do they bring back memories for you?

Myers Grove School, Stannington, Sheffield, February 2004

1. Myers Grove

Myers Grove School, Stannington, Sheffield, February 2004 Photo: Roger Nadal

An exterior view of Rowlinson Technical School, Sheffield, in 1972

2. Rowlinson

An exterior view of Rowlinson Technical School, Sheffield, in 1972 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Abbeydale Grange School, Sheffield, pictured in 1999

3. Abbeydale Grange

Abbeydale Grange School, Sheffield, pictured in 1999 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Bole Hill Primary School, Bole Hill Road, Walkley, Sheffield, which was threatened with closure when this picture was taken in January 1998

4. Bole Hill

Bole Hill Primary School, Bole Hill Road, Walkley, Sheffield, which was threatened with closure when this picture was taken in January 1998 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

