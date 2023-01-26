We’ve all dreamed of breaking a world record but few of us have ever done anything about it.

Let’s face it, not many of us are blessed with the natural talent of sporting greats like Usain Bolt or the sheer guts of daredevils such as motorcycle legend Evel Knievel. So to earn our place in the record books, us mere mortals must come up with increasingly obscure and bizarre feats to achieve.

That’s something Sheffield folk have excelled themselves at over the years – from the most people bouncing on Space Hoppers to the biggest sausage and mash or the greatest number of ‘living dolls’ in shop windows. Here we salute those bold and inventive Sheffielders down the decades who have attempted to break all manner of world records. Whether they’ve succeeded or failed, at least they gave it a go.

Who knows, maybe one of these world record attempts featured in our retro photo gallery will inspire you to give it a bash.

1 . Record breaking attempts Pictured are some of the craziest attempts to break a world record in Sheffield

2 . Jumping through a coach Max Austin in August 1999 after jumping through a coach in a dummy run of a world record attempt to be staged at Owlerton Stadium on the upcoming Bank Holiday Monday. It's not known exactly what the world record was or whether he broke it. Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)

3 . Ladder climbing In 1999, a squad from the South Yorkshire Fire Rescue Centre in Handsorth, Sheffield, showed their heads for height when they attempted to break the ladder climbing world record. Firefighter Alex Marland can be seen here scaling the exercise ladder as his colleagues look on. The record for climbing the greatest distance up a ladder in 24 hours today stands at an astonishing 114.17km, set by a team of firefighters from the Isle of Man in 2012 Photo: Paul Ibberson

4 . Champagne cork popping In the truly elite realm of world record attempts is this effort to set a new mark for Champagne cork popping. Pictured taking on the challenge during a charity dinner at Sheffield's Cutlers' Hall in November 1999 are Martin Green, Maureen Fletcher, Leonard Monfredi,Allison Fletcher and Michael Smith Photo: Mike Waistell