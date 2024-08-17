These retro images show revellers at Club Zero on Matilda Street, in Sheffield city centre, during the noughties.
Friends are seen dancing the night away or embracing during the Turbulence and Energy club nights held at the popular venue, which later became Plug.
Some of the DJs who played there are also pictured in the nostaglic photo gallery.
Do these pictures from The Star’s archives bring back any memories for you?
