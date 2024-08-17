Sheffield retro: 19 atmospheric photos capture thrill of noughties nights out at Club Zero

By Robert Cumber
Published 17th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST
Glow sticks shine amid the smoke as dancers cut shapes under rainbow lights in these atmospheric photos from a long-lost Sheffield nightclub.

These retro images show revellers at Club Zero on Matilda Street, in Sheffield city centre, during the noughties.

Friends are seen dancing the night away or embracing during the Turbulence and Energy club nights held at the popular venue, which later became Plug.

Some of the DJs who played there are also pictured in the nostaglic photo gallery.

Do these pictures from The Star’s archives bring back any memories for you?

Noughties nights out at Sheffield's Club Zero

1.

Noughties nights out at Sheffield's Club Zero Photo: National World

Sally and Jess at Sheffield's Club Zero in 2003

2. Happy times

Sally and Jess at Sheffield's Club Zero in 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

A reveller at Sheffield's Club Zero lifts his top to show off his tattoo on a night out in 2004

3. Tattoo

A reveller at Sheffield's Club Zero lifts his top to show off his tattoo on a night out in 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

Marie, Gavin, Nicola and Danii at Club Zero's 'Energy' night in Sheffield in 2004

4. 'Energy'

Marie, Gavin, Nicola and Danii at Club Zero's 'Energy' night in Sheffield in 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

