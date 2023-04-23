News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 18 photos to take you back to nightclubs of 70s and 80s, including Roxy, Fiesta and The Limit

From disco and punk rock to synth-pop and glam metal, the 1970s and 1980s delivered a veritable smorgasbord of musical styles to feast upon.

By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Whatever your musical genre of choice, there was sure to be a nightclub in Sheffield where you could get your fill and dance the night away. Here’s a retro photo gallery showing some of the top clubs of that era, including The Limit, Fiesta, Roxy, Josephines and Silks.

They include some celebrity appearances, by the likes of Kylie Minogue and Morecambe and Wise. How many of these clubs do you remember?

Sheffield nightclubs of the 1970s and 1980s

1. 70s and 80s nightclubs

Sheffield nightclubs of the 1970s and 1980s Photo: Other

A gig at Sheffield's Fiesta nightclub

2. Live music at Fiesta

A gig at Sheffield's Fiesta nightclub Photo: Picture Sheffield/Pickards of Leeds

Pictured at the Roxy Nightclub, on Arundel Gate, Sheffield, is club manager Steve Green with Clare Norris, who received a letter from America after an American rock fan wrote to Steve having seen Clare in a magazine

3. Letter from America

Pictured at the Roxy Nightclub, on Arundel Gate, Sheffield, is club manager Steve Green with Clare Norris, who received a letter from America after an American rock fan wrote to Steve having seen Clare in a magazine Photo: Waistell

St Thomas' Church holds its last service at the Roxy nightclub on Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, in January 2002

4. Church service at former nightclub

St Thomas' Church holds its last service at the Roxy nightclub on Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, in January 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge

