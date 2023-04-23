Sheffield retro: 18 photos to take you back to nightclubs of 70s and 80s, including Roxy, Fiesta and The Limit
From disco and punk rock to synth-pop and glam metal, the 1970s and 1980s delivered a veritable smorgasbord of musical styles to feast upon.
By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Whatever your musical genre of choice, there was sure to be a nightclub in Sheffield where you could get your fill and dance the night away. Here’s a retro photo gallery showing some of the top clubs of that era, including The Limit, Fiesta, Roxy, Josephines and Silks.
They include some celebrity appearances, by the likes of Kylie Minogue and Morecambe and Wise. How many of these clubs do you remember?
