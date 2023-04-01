The recent departures of Debenhams and John Lewis have left Atkinsons as Sheffield city centre’s sole surviving department store.

But it wasn’t always that way. There used to be a number of department stores in Sheffield city centre and elsewhere in the city, which have come and gone while only Atkinsons – which has been trading for more than 150 years – has stood the test of time.

As well as Debenhams and John Lewis, Sheffield has lost department stores including BHS, Cockaynes, Cole Brothers, Banners and Rackhams over the years. These photos show several of those shops, with some of the buildings having since been given a new lease of life, while others are standing empty or have been demolished.

How many of the stores in this retro photo gallery do you remember and which did you shop at? All photos are courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Rackhams - 1985 The Hole in the Road at Castle Square in Sheffield city centre, with Rackhams department store, as it was then, on the left in December 1985

Banners - 1980 A closing down sale at John Banner Ltd department store on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in January 1980

Banners - 1989 The old John Banner department store on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield in November 1989

Cole Brothers - 1987 The old Cole Brothers Store at Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre in August 1987. It would later become John Lewis