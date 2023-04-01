News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
15 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
16 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
16 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
18 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
18 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Sheffield retro: 18 photos showing popular department stores we shopped at in the 80s and 90s

The recent departures of Debenhams and John Lewis have left Atkinsons as Sheffield city centre’s sole surviving department store.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

But it wasn’t always that way. There used to be a number of department stores in Sheffield city centre and elsewhere in the city, which have come and gone while only Atkinsons – which has been trading for more than 150 years – has stood the test of time.

As well as Debenhams and John Lewis, Sheffield has lost department stores including BHS, Cockaynes, Cole Brothers, Banners and Rackhams over the years. These photos show several of those shops, with some of the buildings having since been given a new lease of life, while others are standing empty or have been demolished.

How many of the stores in this retro photo gallery do you remember and which did you shop at? All photos are courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The Hole in the Road at Castle Square in Sheffield city centre, with Rackhams department store, as it was then, on the left in December 1985

1. Rackhams - 1985

The Hole in the Road at Castle Square in Sheffield city centre, with Rackhams department store, as it was then, on the left in December 1985 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
A closing down sale at John Banner Ltd department store on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in January 1980

2. Banners - 1980

A closing down sale at John Banner Ltd department store on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in January 1980 Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The old John Banner department store on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield in November 1989

3. Banners - 1989

The old John Banner department store on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield in November 1989 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The old Cole Brothers Store at Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre in August 1987. It would later become John Lewis

4. Cole Brothers - 1987

The old Cole Brothers Store at Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre in August 1987. It would later become John Lewis Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SheffieldDebenhamsJohn LewisBHS