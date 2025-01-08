Sheffield retro: 18 fascinating black and white photos to bring back memories of old trams

By Jane Salt
Published 8th Jan 2025, 06:45 GMT
Today we’re looking back at this wonderful collection of photos that provide a fascinating snapshot of life in Sheffield when the old trams ran through the city centre to the suburbs.

Horse-drawn trams ran in Sheffield from 1873 to 1902 and the first generation electric tramway ran from 1899 to October 1960. This gallery of photos takes a look back to the very early days of the Sheffield tram through to the very last tram in October 1960.

Tram No151 at Sheffield Moor Head

1. No 151

Tram No151 at Sheffield Moor Head Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

An busy open top tram pictured at Moor Head, Sheffield

2. No 185

An busy open top tram pictured at Moor Head, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

An early Sheffield horse tram at Washington Road, Sharrow

3. Horse drawn

An early Sheffield horse tram at Washington Road, Sharrow Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Old Sheffield trams at Bolsover Road

4. Bolsover Road

Old Sheffield trams at Bolsover Road Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

