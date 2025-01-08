Horse-drawn trams ran in Sheffield from 1873 to 1902 and the first generation electric tramway ran from 1899 to October 1960. This gallery of photos takes a look back to the very early days of the Sheffield tram through to the very last tram in October 1960.
1. No 151
Tram No151 at Sheffield Moor Head Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. No 185
An busy open top tram pictured at Moor Head, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Horse drawn
An early Sheffield horse tram at Washington Road, Sharrow Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Bolsover Road
Old Sheffield trams at Bolsover Road Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
