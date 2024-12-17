A search of our archives brings you this gallery of beautiful pictures of Nativity plays through the years. Take a look through and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
1. Singing practice
Twins Helena and Jayne Furniss, aged 3, practice a little singing before the St Gabriel's playgroup Nativity play, Dobbin Hill, Sheffield, December 16, 1980 Photo: Stuart Hastings
2. Carfield Infants
Pupils from Carfield Infants School, Sheffield, in their Nativity play in 1970 Photo: Submitted
3. Angels
Pictured at Westways School, Crookes, Sheffield, where the reception class children held their dress rehearsal of their Nativity play. Seen are angels, left to right, Ella Thompson, Bethany Ward, and Megan Askham. Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Joint celebrations
Pictured at the Holt House Infants school, Bannerdale Road, Sheffield, where joint Christmas and Eid celebrations were held for Christian and Muslim faiths. Seen, left to right, front, are: Joseph Ball and Iona McCewan. Back, left to right: Ameer Nadeem, Annalise Lam, Salina Ahmed, and Amara Ali, December 13, 2001 Photo: M.Waistell
