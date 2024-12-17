Sheffield retro: 18 adorable photos looking back at Nativity plays through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 17th Dec 2024, 06:45 BST

These festive photos take a look back at Christmas Nativity plays in Sheffield from the 1970s to the 2000s.

A search of our archives brings you this gallery of beautiful pictures of Nativity plays through the years. Take a look through and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Twins Helena and Jayne Furniss, aged 3, practice a little singing before the St Gabriel's playgroup Nativity play, Dobbin Hill, Sheffield, December 16, 1980

1. Singing practice

Twins Helena and Jayne Furniss, aged 3, practice a little singing before the St Gabriel's playgroup Nativity play, Dobbin Hill, Sheffield, December 16, 1980 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales
Pupils from Carfield Infants School, Sheffield, in their Nativity play in 1970

2. Carfield Infants

Pupils from Carfield Infants School, Sheffield, in their Nativity play in 1970 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Pictured at Westways School, Crookes, Sheffield, where the reception class children held their dress rehearsal of their Nativity play. Seen are angels, left to right, Ella Thompson, Bethany Ward, and Megan Askham.

3. Angels

Pictured at Westways School, Crookes, Sheffield, where the reception class children held their dress rehearsal of their Nativity play. Seen are angels, left to right, Ella Thompson, Bethany Ward, and Megan Askham. Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Holt House Infants school, Bannerdale Road, Sheffield, where joint Christmas and Eid celebrations were held for Christian and Muslim faiths. Seen, left to right, front, are: Joseph Ball and Iona McCewan. Back, left to right: Ameer Nadeem, Annalise Lam, Salina Ahmed, and Amara Ali, December 13, 2001

4. Joint celebrations

Pictured at the Holt House Infants school, Bannerdale Road, Sheffield, where joint Christmas and Eid celebrations were held for Christian and Muslim faiths. Seen, left to right, front, are: Joseph Ball and Iona McCewan. Back, left to right: Ameer Nadeem, Annalise Lam, Salina Ahmed, and Amara Ali, December 13, 2001 Photo: M.Waistell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice