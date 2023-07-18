News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 of city's best-loved takeaways of the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, from Chubbys to Rice Bowl

From keeping workers fuelled at lunchtime to ensuring clubbers don’t go hungry, Sheffield’s takeaways have been feeding the city for decades.
By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

This retro photo gallery shows some of Sheffield’s favourite takeaways from years gone by, many of which are sadly missed, like Deli France on Chapel Walk and the legendary Chubbys, on Cambridge Street. It includes takeaways from across the city, including Parson Cross, London Road, Wincobank and Meadowhead.

How many of these places and faces from down the years do you remember, and did you have a favourite takeaway, the thought of which still makes your mouth water?

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

These photos show some popular Sheffield takeaways from the 1970s to now.

1. Takeaways down the decades

These photos show some popular Sheffield takeaways from the 1970s to now. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Anatolia takeaway on Upwell Street, at the junction of Holywell Road, in Wincobank, Sheffield, in August 2005.

2. Anatolia

Anatolia takeaway on Upwell Street, at the junction of Holywell Road, in Wincobank, Sheffield, in August 2005. Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Bocking/SLAI

Jimmy's Plaice takeaway, on Rustlings Road, Sheffield, in August 2012.

3. Jimmy's Plaice

Jimmy's Plaice takeaway, on Rustlings Road, Sheffield, in August 2012. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Pete Evans

Owner Pelayias Petrov and assistant Zabeer Aslam at the Perfect Pizza takeaway shop, on Halifax Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in August 2004.

4. Perfect Pizza

Owner Pelayias Petrov and assistant Zabeer Aslam at the Perfect Pizza takeaway shop, on Halifax Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in August 2004. Photo: Picture Sheffield/SLAI/David Bocking

