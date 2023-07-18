Sheffield retro: 17 of city's best-loved takeaways of the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, from Chubbys to Rice Bowl
From keeping workers fuelled at lunchtime to ensuring clubbers don’t go hungry, Sheffield’s takeaways have been feeding the city for decades.
By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
This retro photo gallery shows some of Sheffield’s favourite takeaways from years gone by, many of which are sadly missed, like Deli France on Chapel Walk and the legendary Chubbys, on Cambridge Street. It includes takeaways from across the city, including Parson Cross, London Road, Wincobank and Meadowhead.
How many of these places and faces from down the years do you remember, and did you have a favourite takeaway, the thought of which still makes your mouth water?
All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
