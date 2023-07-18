From keeping workers fuelled at lunchtime to ensuring clubbers don’t go hungry, Sheffield’s takeaways have been feeding the city for decades.

This retro photo gallery shows some of Sheffield’s favourite takeaways from years gone by, many of which are sadly missed, like Deli France on Chapel Walk and the legendary Chubbys, on Cambridge Street. It includes takeaways from across the city, including Parson Cross, London Road, Wincobank and Meadowhead.

How many of these places and faces from down the years do you remember, and did you have a favourite takeaway, the thought of which still makes your mouth water?

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Takeaways down the decades These photos show some popular Sheffield takeaways from the 1970s to now. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2 . Anatolia Anatolia takeaway on Upwell Street, at the junction of Holywell Road, in Wincobank, Sheffield, in August 2005. Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Bocking/SLAI

3 . Jimmy's Plaice Jimmy's Plaice takeaway, on Rustlings Road, Sheffield, in August 2012. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Pete Evans

4 . Perfect Pizza Owner Pelayias Petrov and assistant Zabeer Aslam at the Perfect Pizza takeaway shop, on Halifax Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in August 2004. Photo: Picture Sheffield/SLAI/David Bocking