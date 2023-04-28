News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 16 classic photos looking back at Sheffield canals

This week, retro takes a trip around Sheffield Canal and Canal Basin.

By Jane Salt
Published 28th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

From school children enjoying trips on barges to prisoners of war breaking up ice, these 16 black and white images take a look back at life on Sheffield’s canals.

The mild spell of weather helped the Corporation Engineers with their job of rebuilding the bridge over the canal at the bottom of Staniforth Road in January 1954. Half of the bridge was completed and two months more should see the job finished. Our picture shows a gang of workmen hard at work laying a stretch of reinforced concrete and helping to get the section completed before rain or frost arrived. This had to be done in one piece as it could not be jointed.

Barges pictured at Sheffield Canal Basin

Youngsters from the Beighton Play Scheme aboard Princess Katharine leaving the Sheffield Canal Basin for a trip down the South Yorkshire Navigation Canal... August 1979

Travelling from Sheffield to Rotherham by barge in 1952

