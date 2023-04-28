1 . Bridge

The mild spell of weather helped the Corporation Engineers with their job of rebuilding the bridge over the canal at the bottom of Staniforth Road in January 1954. Half of the bridge was completed and two months more should see the job finished. Our picture shows a gang of workmen hard at work laying a stretch of reinforced concrete and helping to get the section completed before rain or frost arrived. This had to be done in one piece as it could not be jointed. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers