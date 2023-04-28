This week, retro takes a trip around Sheffield Canal and Canal Basin.
From school children enjoying trips on barges to prisoners of war breaking up ice, these 16 black and white images take a look back at life on Sheffield’s canals.
1. Bridge
The mild spell of weather helped the Corporation Engineers with their job of rebuilding the bridge over the canal at the bottom of Staniforth Road in January 1954. Half of the bridge was completed and two months more should see the job finished. Our picture shows a gang of workmen hard at work laying a stretch of reinforced concrete and helping to get the section completed before rain or frost arrived. This had to be done in one piece as it could not be jointed. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Barges
Barges pictured at Sheffield Canal Basin Photo: Archive @ Sheff Newspaper
3. All aboard
Youngsters from the Beighton Play Scheme aboard Princess Katharine leaving the Sheffield Canal Basin for a trip down the South Yorkshire Navigation Canal... August 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Travel
Travelling from Sheffield to Rotherham by barge in 1952 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd