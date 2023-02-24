It was the decade when chicken Kievs (before they were Kyivs), prawn cocktails and black forest gateaux were the height of culinary sophistication.

But, delicious as those dishes undoubtedly are, fashionable or not, there was much more to eating out in the 80s. We’ve trawled the archives to transport you and your tastebuds back four decades to some of the restaurants which were popular then.

Among the venues pictured are two Sheffield institutions – Baldwin’s Omega, the much-loved banqueting suite which hosted many memorable nights out before closing in 2018, and Tuckwoods, which ran for 145 years before shutting its doors for good in the early noughties.

While many favourite 80s restaurants have disappeared, some are still drawing in the diners all these years later – either by moving with the times or ignoring the trends and sticking to the formula which made them a hit in the first place. This retro photo gallery is a pictorial celebration of dining out in Sheffield in the days before street food, gastropubs or microgreens were even a thing in the UK.

How many of these restaurants have you eaten at and which would you most like to bring back? All the images are published courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . 80s favourites Some of the restaurants which were popular with diners in Sheffield during the 1980s

2 . Islamabad Restaurant This photo of the Islamabad Restaurant on Attercliffe Common, in Attercliffe, Sheffield, was taken in around 1983

3 . Pizzaland Pizzaland Restaurant on Barkers Pool in Sheffield city centre in 1987, appetisingly sandwiched between the Early Learning Centre and Mothercare, with the Odeon Cinema in the background

4 . Mr. Kites Mr. Kites Celebrated Wine Bar and Bistro Restaurant on Devonshire Street, at the junction with Broomhall Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1981