We have taken another step back into the 1960s – with a gallery of 15 pictures recalling Sheffield in 1967.

The pictures provide nostalgic look back at the year when Harold Wilson was Prime Minister, the breathalyser was first introduced and the hole in the road was officially opened in the city centre.

Take a look at the gallery below, and see how many of those pictures bring back memories from the year of what is often described as The Summer of Love.

All of them show great images of the city as it used to be all those years ago.

1 . Opening day The official opening of the 'Hole in the Road' Castle Square subway, November 27, 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Breathalyser A member of the Telegraph staff poses for a breathalyser test after its introduction in October 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3 . At Home The ladies lined up in their finery outside the Sheffield Town Hall main entrance waiting for the "Lady Mayoress At Home" event in June 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4 . Back yards The back yards of Fawley Road (left) and Hicks Road (right) looking towards the backs of houses on Penistone Road, 1967 Photo: Sheffield City Archives