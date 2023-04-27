News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
13 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
15 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
16 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Sheffield retro: 15 nostalgic photos from King Edward VII School in the 90s and 2000s, including prom night

King Edward VII School in Sheffield faces an uncertain future amid moves to convert Sheffield’s last remaining local authority-maintained secondary school into an academy.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 27th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

A large number of parents are fighting proposals for the school, which was founded in 1905, to become part of a multi-academy trust after it was controversially downgraded by Ofsted from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’.

We’ve turned the clock back some 20 years to the late 90s and early 2000s at the school, whose impressive roll call of alumni includes the former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, Beautiful South’s Paul Heaton, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson.

This retro photo gallery features students posing in their glad rags at the sixth form prom, triumphant sports stars, talented musicians and more. Are there any faces you recognise in there?

Pupils at Sheffield's King Edward VII School in the 90s and noughties

1. School days

Pupils at Sheffield's King Edward VII School in the 90s and noughties Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Ian Godbehere, Jenni Jones, Alec Wood, Anthony Jarvis, Daniel Wild at the King Edward VII Sixth Form Prom at Baldwins Omega in April 2003

2. Prom night memories

Ian Godbehere, Jenni Jones, Alec Wood, Anthony Jarvis, Daniel Wild at the King Edward VII Sixth Form Prom at Baldwins Omega in April 2003 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Members of the girl group Wanted, Tamara Bruney, Georgia Milne, Karen Estrada and Salena Thomas, at King Edward VII School, with Yvonne Mitto, a former pupil organising a talent show at Hackney Empire that the girls were due to appear in in 1999

3. Big break for girl group

Members of the girl group Wanted, Tamara Bruney, Georgia Milne, Karen Estrada and Salena Thomas, at King Edward VII School, with Yvonne Mitto, a former pupil organising a talent show at Hackney Empire that the girls were due to appear in in 1999 Photo: Dean Atkins (staff)

Photo Sales
Jordan MItchell lifting weights at King Edward VII School in Sheffield in 1998

4. Weightlifter

Jordan MItchell lifting weights at King Edward VII School in Sheffield in 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldOfsted