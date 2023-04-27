King Edward VII School in Sheffield faces an uncertain future amid moves to convert Sheffield’s last remaining local authority-maintained secondary school into an academy.

A large number of parents are fighting proposals for the school, which was founded in 1905, to become part of a multi-academy trust after it was controversially downgraded by Ofsted from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’.

We’ve turned the clock back some 20 years to the late 90s and early 2000s at the school, whose impressive roll call of alumni includes the former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, Beautiful South’s Paul Heaton, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson.

This retro photo gallery features students posing in their glad rags at the sixth form prom, triumphant sports stars, talented musicians and more. Are there any faces you recognise in there?

Pupils at Sheffield's King Edward VII School in the 90s and noughties

Ian Godbehere, Jenni Jones, Alec Wood, Anthony Jarvis, Daniel Wild at the King Edward VII Sixth Form Prom at Baldwins Omega in April 2003

Members of the girl group Wanted, Tamara Bruney, Georgia Milne, Karen Estrada and Salena Thomas, at King Edward VII School, with Yvonne Mitto, a former pupil organising a talent show at Hackney Empire that the girls were due to appear in in 1999

Weightlifter Jordan MItchell lifting weights at King Edward VII School in Sheffield in 1998

