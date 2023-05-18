Sheffield retro: 15 nostalgic photos capturing city from the air in the 1980s, including bandstand on The Moor
These remarkable photos from the 1980s show Sheffield as you’ve possibly never seen it before – from the air.
By Robert Cumber
Published 18th May 2023, 04:45 BST
The Hole in the Road, the bandstand on The Moor and the old Cole Brothers department store are among the landmarks captured in this retro photo gallery. Also visible is the distinctive cladding on the old Embrace nightclub, which was not to everyone’s taste, with the building currently undergoing a dramatic transforma
The Rivelin Hotel, Orchard Square shopping centre under construction and a Wetherspoons pub in its former guise as the Sheffield Water Works Company offices are just some of the other iconic buildings featured in this trip down memory lane.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
