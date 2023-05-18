News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 nostalgic photos capturing city from the air in the 1980s, including bandstand on The Moor

These remarkable photos from the 1980s show Sheffield as you’ve possibly never seen it before – from the air.

By Robert Cumber
Published 18th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The Hole in the Road, the bandstand on The Moor and the old Cole Brothers department store are among the landmarks captured in this retro photo gallery. Also visible is the distinctive cladding on the old Embrace nightclub, which was not to everyone’s taste, with the building currently undergoing a dramatic transforma

The Rivelin Hotel, Orchard Square shopping centre under construction and a Wetherspoons pub in its former guise as the Sheffield Water Works Company offices are just some of the other iconic buildings featured in this trip down memory lane.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Victoria Quays in 1981, as seen from Hyde Park, with Sheffield Parkway and the old Durham Ox pub in the foreground

1. Sheffield Canal Basin

Victoria Quays in 1981, as seen from Hyde Park, with Sheffield Parkway and the old Durham Ox pub in the foreground

Barker's Pool and Burgess Street in August 1988, as viewed from Sheffield City Hall

2. Barker's Pool

Barker's Pool and Burgess Street in August 1988, as viewed from Sheffield City Hall

Fargate, Sheffield, in 1987, showing Orchard Square shopping centre under construction

3. Orchard Square

Fargate, Sheffield, in 1987, showing Orchard Square shopping centre under construction

An elevated view of Rivelin Hotel (also known as Rivelin Tavern) on Tofts Lane, Sheffield, in September 1982. It was built in the 1850s as a mill cottage and converted into a pub several years later

4. Rivelin Hotel

An elevated view of Rivelin Hotel (also known as Rivelin Tavern) on Tofts Lane, Sheffield, in September 1982. It was built in the 1850s as a mill cottage and converted into a pub several years later

