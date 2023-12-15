News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 14 throwback photos of people enjoying a big night out in the city in 2013

Our Retro gallery today takes a nostalgic look back at folks enjoying themselves on a night out in Sheffield during 2013.
By Jane Salt
Published 15th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

The Sleigh Bar on Fargate, Owlerton Stadium, the Three Tuns pub and Rafters Restaurant are just some of the popular venues featured.

Festive fun, enjoying an England match, or a night at the dogs, can you recognise anyone you know in our Retro gallery of photographs from 10 years ago?

Having a quiet drink in the festive Sleigh Bar in Fargate, Sheffield, December 13, 2013

Having a quiet drink in the festive Sleigh Bar in Fargate, Sheffield, December 13, 2013

A fundraising event for Weston Park Hospital was held at Owlerton Stadium. It was a ladies day event with everyone turning up in their best outfits to enjoy at night at the greyhounds. Our picture shows, from left, Sue Evans, Kim Guy, Susan Hill, Kathryn Goodfellow, Katie Deaton and Pam Mackenzie, who work in the Sheffield Wednesday club store, 2013

A fundraising event for Weston Park Hospital was held at Owlerton Stadium. It was a ladies day event with everyone turning up in their best outfits to enjoy at night at the greyhounds. Our picture shows, from left, Sue Evans, Kim Guy, Susan Hill, Kathryn Goodfellow, Katie Deaton and Pam Mackenzie, who work in the Sheffield Wednesday club store, 2013

Youngsters enjoying the Winter Wonderland at Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre, left to right: Charlie Tait, Sam Rimmer, Amaan Khan and Tilley McQueen from Norton Beevers and Cubs, December 8, 2013

Youngsters enjoying the Winter Wonderland at Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre, left to right: Charlie Tait, Sam Rimmer, Amaan Khan and Tilley McQueen from Norton Beevers and Cubs, December 8, 2013

Sheffield football fans reactions to the World Cup qualifying match at Wembley against Poland in the Walkabout Pub in Carver Street, October 15, 2013

Sheffield football fans reactions to the World Cup qualifying match at Wembley against Poland in the Walkabout Pub in Carver Street, October 15, 2013

