Our Retro gallery today takes a nostalgic look back at folks enjoying themselves on a night out in Sheffield during 2013.
The Sleigh Bar on Fargate, Owlerton Stadium, the Three Tuns pub and Rafters Restaurant are just some of the popular venues featured.
Festive fun, enjoying an England match, or a night at the dogs, can you recognise anyone you know in our Retro gallery of photographs from 10 years ago?
1. Festive pint
Having a quiet drink in the festive Sleigh Bar in Fargate, Sheffield, December 13, 2013 Photo: STEVE TAYLOR
2. Fundraiser
A fundraising event for Weston Park Hospital was held at Owlerton Stadium. It was a ladies day event with everyone turning up in their best outfits to enjoy at night at the greyhounds. Our picture shows, from left, Sue Evans, Kim Guy, Susan Hill, Kathryn Goodfellow, Katie Deaton and Pam Mackenzie, who work in the Sheffield Wednesday club store, 2013 Photo: Steve Taylor
3. Winter Wonderland
Youngsters enjoying the Winter Wonderland at Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre, left to right: Charlie Tait, Sam Rimmer, Amaan Khan and Tilley McQueen from Norton Beevers and Cubs, December 8, 2013 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Fans
Sheffield football fans reactions to the World Cup qualifying match at Wembley against Poland in the Walkabout Pub in Carver Street, October 15, 2013 Photo: Steve Ellis