Sheffield retro: 14 pictures looking back at the city's famous breweries

We have delved into our archives to bring you these 14 photographs of breweries past and present

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

Can you remember Ward’s, the Cannon Brewery, or the Hope & Anchor?

1. Tennants

Arthur Atkins, left Brew House Foreman, and George Elvin right, with the coppers in the brew house at Tennants Exchange Brewery, Sheffield, in January 1963

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2. Whitbread's

Whitbread's Exchange Brewery, Sheffield, pictured in 1996

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Gold Label

The Jagenberg labeller in the new Gold Label barley wine complex in Whitbread's Exchange Brewery, Sheffield, 1985

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Ward's Brewery

The entrance way to Ward's Brewery in 1979

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

