Can you remember Ward’s, the Cannon Brewery, or the Hope & Anchor?
1. Tennants
Arthur Atkins, left Brew House Foreman, and George Elvin right, with the coppers in the brew house at Tennants Exchange Brewery, Sheffield, in January 1963
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Whitbread's
Whitbread's Exchange Brewery, Sheffield, pictured in 1996
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Gold Label
The Jagenberg labeller in the new Gold Label barley wine complex in Whitbread's Exchange Brewery, Sheffield, 1985
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Ward's Brewery
The entrance way to Ward's Brewery in 1979
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd