Sheffield retro: 14 photos showing people having a ball in the name of charity

This colourful gallery of retro photos takes a look back at charity balls in Sheffield through the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 18th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

The venues featured include the opulent Cutlers’ Hall and the famous Baldwins Omega restaurant, while Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Weston Park Hospital were among the good causes benefiting.

Do you see any faces you recognise?

Enjoying the dance floor at the Sheffield Charity Construction Ball in February 2007

1. On the dance floor

Enjoying the dance floor at the Sheffield Charity Construction Ball in February 2007 Photo: Submitted

Weston Park Hospital's Annual Charity Ball raises nearly £65,000 for vital new equipment in May 2008

2. Raising money

Weston Park Hospital’s Annual Charity Ball raises nearly £65,000 for vital new equipment in May 2008 Photo: [email protected]

Pictured at the Magna Science centre where a charity ball was held for the Sheffield Children's hospital. Seen with signed England and Manchester United FC Shirts that were to be auctioned are, left to right, Marie Hadfield, Dave Kilner, Gillian Casey, and Jayne Fisher, May 2005

3. Auction

Pictured at the Magna Science centre where a charity ball was held for the Sheffield Children's hospital. Seen with signed England and Manchester United FC Shirts that were to be auctioned are, left to right, Marie Hadfield, Dave Kilner, Gillian Casey, and Jayne Fisher, May 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell

Pictured at the Royal Victoria Holiday Inn Hotel, Sheffield, where the 'Swing When You're Giving' Gala Ball was held for the FABLE charity. Seen, left to right, are Jenny Weatherall, Jill Kay, Tina Cooke, and Sue Twomey, June 2007

4. Gala Ball

Pictured at the Royal Victoria Holiday Inn Hotel, Sheffield, where the 'Swing When You're Giving' Gala Ball was held for the FABLE charity. Seen, left to right, are Jenny Weatherall, Jill Kay, Tina Cooke, and Sue Twomey, June 2007 Photo: Mike waistell

