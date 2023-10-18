This colourful gallery of retro photos takes a look back at charity balls in Sheffield through the years.
Do you see any faces you recognise?
1. On the dance floor
Enjoying the dance floor at the Sheffield Charity Construction Ball in February 2007 Photo: Submitted
2. Raising money
Weston Park Hospital’s Annual Charity Ball raises nearly £65,000 for vital new equipment in May 2008 Photo: [email protected]
3. Auction
Pictured at the Magna Science centre where a charity ball was held for the Sheffield Children's hospital. Seen with signed England and Manchester United FC Shirts that were to be auctioned are, left to right, Marie Hadfield, Dave Kilner, Gillian Casey, and Jayne Fisher, May 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Gala Ball
Pictured at the Royal Victoria Holiday Inn Hotel, Sheffield, where the 'Swing When You're Giving' Gala Ball was held for the FABLE charity. Seen, left to right, are Jenny Weatherall, Jill Kay, Tina Cooke, and Sue Twomey, June 2007 Photo: Mike waistell