News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Sheffield retro: 14 photos show people on a big night out, including Spice Girls gig and Halcyon bar

Night clubs, bars, concerts, barn dances... here we take a look back at Sheffield folk having a good time.
By Jane Salt
Published 20th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

These 14 retro photos show revellers enjoying themselves in Sheffield over the years.

They include fans at Sheffield’s old Don Valley Stadium to watch Tina Turner in 1996 and the Spice Girls in 1998.

Also pictured are people on a night out at the city’s Halcyon bar, the Green Room and the Razor Stiletto club night during the noughties.

Can you recognise anyone you know?

Spice Girl fans gather at the Don Valley Staduim, Sheffield, and get into the mood for the show in September 1998

1. Fans

Spice Girl fans gather at the Don Valley Staduim, Sheffield, and get into the mood for the show in September 1998 Photo: Waistell

Photo Sales
Fans wait to enter the Leadmill to see Spice Girl Mel C in August 1999

2. Mel C

Fans wait to enter the Leadmill to see Spice Girl Mel C in August 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Birthday girl Caroline (centre) out with her friends to celebrate her 21st birthday at the Halcyon in September 2003

3. Birthday girl

Birthday girl Caroline (centre) out with her friends to celebrate her 21st birthday at the Halcyon in September 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
The crowds enjoying the Tina Turner concert at Don Valley in July 1996

4. Concert

The crowds enjoying the Tina Turner concert at Don Valley in July 1996 Photo: Paul Chappells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSpice GirlsTina Turner