Sheffield retro: 14 photos show people on a big night out, including Spice Girls gig and Halcyon bar
Night clubs, bars, concerts, barn dances... here we take a look back at Sheffield folk having a good time.
By Jane Salt
Published 20th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
These 14 retro photos show revellers enjoying themselves in Sheffield over the years.
They include fans at Sheffield’s old Don Valley Stadium to watch Tina Turner in 1996 and the Spice Girls in 1998.
Also pictured are people on a night out at the city’s Halcyon bar, the Green Room and the Razor Stiletto club night during the noughties.
Can you recognise anyone you know?
1 / 4