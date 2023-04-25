2 . Jessica Ennis in 2012

Jessica Ennis, fresh from winning heptathlon gold at London 2012, is interviewed on arrival at the City Hall prior to her civic reception at Barker's Pool. Her success saw her awarded the freedom of the city. On the left is Councillor John Campbell, Lord Mayor of Sheffield at the time. Jessica Ennis was born in 1986, the eldest daughter of Vinnie and Alison Ennis. She was educated at Sharrow Primary School, King Ecgbert Secondary School and the University of Sheffield, where she read Psychology. She attended the World University Games in 2005, winning a bronze medal. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Cheryl Bailey