Sheffield retro: 14 photos of celebrities who’ve done city proud on home turf, from Jess Ennis to Sean Bean

Sheffield has produced no shortage of famous names, from global film stars to music legends.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST

Some of Sheffield’s biggest celebrities have moved elsewhere after finding fame, while others have stayed in the city that made them, but none have forgotten their roots.

This retro photo gallery shows just some of the stars who have made Sheffield proud, on their home turf, from sporting greats Jessica Ennis-Hill and ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed to film and TV star Sean Bean and legends of rock Def Leppard.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Some of the celebrities who have done Sheffield proud, pictured in their home city

Some of the celebrities who have done Sheffield proud, pictured in their home city Photo: Picture Sheffield

Jessica Ennis, fresh from winning heptathlon gold at London 2012, is interviewed on arrival at the City Hall prior to her civic reception at Barker's Pool. Her success saw her awarded the freedom of the city. On the left is Councillor John Campbell, Lord Mayor of Sheffield at the time. Jessica Ennis was born in 1986, the eldest daughter of Vinnie and Alison Ennis. She was educated at Sharrow Primary School, King Ecgbert Secondary School and the University of Sheffield, where she read Psychology. She attended the World University Games in 2005, winning a bronze medal. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Cheryl Bailey

Def Leppard unveiling a plaque at Crookes Working Mens Club, on Mulehouse Road, Sheffield, in 1995. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Sean Bean attending the premiere of the film When Saturday Comes'at the Warner Brothers Cinema in Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre in February 1996. The actor, who would go on to star in shows including Game of Thrones, grew up on a council estate in Handsworth and is a big Sheffield United fan. lHe eft Brook Comprehensive School with just two O-levels in English and art, and before becoming an actor he briefly worked at his father’s fabrication company while studying welding. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

