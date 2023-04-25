Sheffield has produced no shortage of famous names, from global film stars to music legends.
Some of Sheffield’s biggest celebrities have moved elsewhere after finding fame, while others have stayed in the city that made them, but none have forgotten their roots.
1. Sheffield celebrities
Some of the celebrities who have done Sheffield proud, pictured in their home city Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Jessica Ennis in 2012
Jessica Ennis, fresh from winning heptathlon gold at London 2012, is interviewed on arrival at the City Hall prior to her civic reception at Barker's Pool. Her success saw her awarded the freedom of the city. On the left is Councillor John Campbell, Lord Mayor of Sheffield at the time. Jessica Ennis was born in 1986, the eldest daughter of Vinnie and Alison Ennis. She was educated at Sharrow Primary School, King Ecgbert Secondary School and the University of Sheffield, where she read Psychology. She attended the World University Games in 2005, winning a bronze medal. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Cheryl Bailey
3. Def Leppard in Crookes
Def Leppard unveiling a plaque at Crookes Working Mens Club, on Mulehouse Road, Sheffield, in 1995. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
4. Sean Bean at Meadowhall
Sean Bean attending the premiere of the film When Saturday Comes'at the Warner Brothers Cinema in Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre in February 1996. The actor, who would go on to star in shows including Game of Thrones, grew up on a council estate in Handsworth and is a big Sheffield United fan. lHe eft Brook Comprehensive School with just two O-levels in English and art, and before becoming an actor he briefly worked at his father’s fabrication company while studying welding. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers