Sheffield retro: 14 photos looking back at 1993, including Supertram launch, Def Leppard and Hyde Park flats
This colourful gallery of 14 photographs from our archive takes you back in time 30 years to Sheffield in 1993.
By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
The nostalgic images include the demolition of Sheffield’s Hyde Park flats, audiences watching Def Leppard rock Don Valley Stadium, and the launch of the city’s Supertram network.
Can you remember some of these places, people and events?
