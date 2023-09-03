News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 14 photos looking back at 1993, including Supertram launch, Def Leppard and Hyde Park flats

This colourful gallery of 14 photographs from our archive takes you back in time 30 years to Sheffield in 1993.
By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The nostalgic images include the demolition of Sheffield’s Hyde Park flats, audiences watching Def Leppard rock Don Valley Stadium, and the launch of the city’s Supertram network.

Can you remember some of these places, people and events?

The popular Friday shoe sale at Sheffield's Setts Market in September 1993

1. Setts

The popular Friday shoe sale at Sheffield's Setts Market in September 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Supertram arrives in Sheffield on the back of a low loader travelling along the Parkway to the depot in Nunnery Lane in August 1993

2. Supertram

Supertram arrives in Sheffield on the back of a low loader travelling along the Parkway to the depot in Nunnery Lane in August 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Smiles of welcome from onlookers at the arrival of Supertram in Commercial Street for the first time on November 5, 1993

3. Welcome

Smiles of welcome from onlookers at the arrival of Supertram in Commercial Street for the first time on November 5, 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield's Afro-Caribbean community took to the streets in a vibrant display of colour and costume for the Afro-Caribbean Carnival on September 4, 1993

4. Carnival

Sheffield's Afro-Caribbean community took to the streets in a vibrant display of colour and costume for the Afro-Caribbean Carnival on September 4, 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

