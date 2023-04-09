News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
17 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
17 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
18 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
19 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Sheffield retro: 14 nostalgic photos show working men's clubs in 80s and 90s, including Def Leppard at Crookes

They were founded by a teetotaller to ‘improve’ the working man and keep him away from the pub.

By Robert Cumber
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

But working men’s clubs in Sheffield and across the nation soon became less about education and more about entertainment, with members lapping up the cheap booze, bingo, music and comedy on offer. There were some 4,000 working men’s clubs across Britain in their 1970s heyday, a number which has reportedly more than halved since then amid rising costs and growing competition from home entertainment.

In Sheffield, working men’s clubs in Darnall, Handsworth, Woodhouse Mill and Ecclesfield are among those to have closed in recent years, though perhaps the most famous casualty is the one in Shiregreen where the final scene of The Full Monty was filmed before a live audience. Some clubs continue to defy the odds and pull in the punters, however, like the hugely popular Crookes Social Club, which was founded in 1919 as Crookes Working Men’s Club.

This retro photo gallery shows some of Sheffield’s numerous working men’s clubs during the 1980s and 1990s, when they were still a big draw despite the decline of the steel industry. Some of them are still thriving in these photos, while others are sadly boarded up or have been converted into pubs. The clubs featured include those in Pitsmoor, Burngreave, Handsworth and High Green.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The concert room at Handsworth Working Men's Club, on Handsworth Road, Sheffield, in 1985

1. Handsworth Working Men's Club

The concert room at Handsworth Working Men's Club, on Handsworth Road, Sheffield, in 1985 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Burngreave Club and Institute, on Gower Street, Sheffield, in 1985

2. Burngreave Club

Burngreave Club and Institute, on Gower Street, Sheffield, in 1985 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Earl Marshall pub, which was formerly Midhill House and Midhill Working Men's Club and Institute, on East Bank Road, Sheffield, in 1986

3. Earl Marshal pub

The Earl Marshall pub, which was formerly Midhill House and Midhill Working Men's Club and Institute, on East Bank Road, Sheffield, in 1986 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Def Leppard unveiling a plaque at Crookes Working Men's Club, on Mulehouse Road, Sheffield, in 1995

4. Crookes Working Men's Club

Def Leppard unveiling a plaque at Crookes Working Men's Club, on Mulehouse Road, Sheffield, in 1995 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
SheffieldBritain