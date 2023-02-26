These pictures from our archives take a look back at Handsworth through the years.
Do these 17 pictures bring back good memories?
1. Spriggs
An old photo showing Spriggs Newsagents shop, Handsworth, Sheffield
Photo: Submitted
2. Terminus
The Old Handsworth Tram Terminus outside the Norfolk Hotel.
Photo: Submitted
3. Football
This old photograph of Handsworth FC was submitted Mr. Ken Moss
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Royal visit
Princess Margaret on a visit to Handsworth Youth Centre in November 1966
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers