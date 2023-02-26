News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 pictures that capture how Handsworth has changed over the years

These pictures from our archives take a look back at Handsworth through the years.

By Jane Salt
2 minutes ago

Do these 17 pictures bring back good memories?

1. Spriggs

An old photo showing Spriggs Newsagents shop, Handsworth, Sheffield

Photo: Submitted

2. Terminus

The Old Handsworth Tram Terminus outside the Norfolk Hotel.

Photo: Submitted

3. Football

This old photograph of Handsworth FC was submitted Mr. Ken Moss

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Royal visit

Princess Margaret on a visit to Handsworth Youth Centre in November 1966

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield