These fascinating photos show some of Sheffield’s favourite pubs and how much – and in some cases how little – they've changed since the 1980s.

All these black and white photos were taken between 1980 and 1999, mostly during the early 80s, by Douglas Axe. They show a number of well-known Sheffield watering holes, many of which have stood the test of time.

Among the pubs pictured are the Fat Cat in Kelham Island, the Ship Inn on Shalesmoor, the Brown Bear on Norfolk Street, in Sheffield city centre, and the Dog and Partridge, on Trippet Lane, also in the city centre. This retro photo gallery illustrates how in some cases these popular pubs have hardly altered over the last four decades, from the outside at least, with the drinks continuing to flow as the streets around them have been transformed, with numerous businesses coming and going.

As we raise a glass to their longevity, how many of these pubs have you visited over the years and what memories do you have of time spent there?

All the photos featured were taken by Douglas Edward Axe and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Pubs in the 80s and 90s These photos show some of Sheffield's most popular pubs in the 1980s and 1990s Photo: www.picturesheffield.com / Douglas Axe

Frog and Parrot - 1982 The Frog and Parrot pub on Division Street in Sheffield city centre in April 1982, when it reopened, having changed its name from the Prince of Wales Hotel. A sign can be seen on the wall advertising the Sheffield Brewhouse Company, which was located on the premises. Photo: www.picturesheffield.com / Douglas Axe

Upperthorpe Hotel - 1981 Upperthorpe Hotel on Upperthorpe Road, Sheffield, in 1981 Photo: www.picturesheffield.com / Douglas Axe

Rising Sun - year unknown The Rising Sun Public House, on Abbey Lane, Sheffield, some time between 1980 and 1999 Photo: www.picturesheffield.com / Douglas Axe