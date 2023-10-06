Sheffield retro: 14 nostalgic photos looking back at the city's famous ‘Hole in the Road’
Sheffield’s infamous ‘Hole in the Road’ was opened in 1967.
By Jane Salt
Published 6th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
The subway at Castle Square contained shops and stalls, toilets and most famously the glass fish tank.
In 1994, as part of the works for the construction of Sheffield's new Supertram network, the underground portion of the Hole in the Road was filled in. The roundabout was removed and the whole area landscaped.
This retro photo gallery shows the story of the Hole in the Road from the official opening to its demolition.
Do you have memories of the Hole in the Road?
