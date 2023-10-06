Sheffield’s infamous ‘Hole in the Road’ was opened in 1967.

The subway at Castle Square contained shops and stalls, toilets and most famously the glass fish tank.

In 1994, as part of the works for the construction of Sheffield's new Supertram network, the underground portion of the Hole in the Road was filled in. The roundabout was removed and the whole area landscaped.

This retro photo gallery shows the story of the Hole in the Road from the official opening to its demolition.

Do you have memories of the Hole in the Road?

1 . Opening day The crowds flocked to the opening day of the Hole in the Road, Castle Square subway, November 27, 1967

2 . Shoppers A view inside the Hole in the Road in the 1970s with flower beds and the famous fish tank seen in the background

3 . Slingshots Buskers, the Slingshots, from left, Steve Russell, Johnny Wood and John England, entertaining shoppers, May 16, 1984

4 . Aerial view Looking down on Sheffield's iconic Hole in the Road in 1989, pictured by photographer Berris Connolly