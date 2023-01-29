News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 photos of city life in 2003 to make you smile, from pub openings to transatlantic flight

It can seem like there’s little to smile about today, with the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine and the climate catastrophe.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago

So we’ve wound the clock back 20 years to happier times in 2003 (yes it really was that long ago). Sure, people had their problems back then, but we’ve tried to focus on the positives from the year in which England became rugby world champions, a young Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United and ‘Dirty’ Den Watts returned to EastEnders 14 years after he was supposedly killed off.

We’ve picked some of the best retro photos from our archives of celebrations in Sheffield that year, including a wedding reception on the ice, a new pub opening, an amazing transatlantic journey and a school’s big anniversary bash. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured and do any of the events featured bring back happy memories, or do they simply make you feel old (apologies if it’s the latter)?

1. Celebrations

There was plenty to celebrate in Sheffield in 2003, as these photos show

Photo: National World

2. Transatlantic flight

Raymond Clegg, 67, and co-pilot Nick Riddin, 37, celebrate with friends on August 15, 2003 after arriving at Netherthorpe Airfield following a remarkable transatlantic flight. Raymond, a retired Hallamshire Hospital ear, nose and throat consultant, teamed up with Nick to fly from Sheffield to Wisconsin, in the US, and back, in a DIY plane Raymond had built himself.

Photo: Roger Nadal

3. Lottery winners

Celebrations at Chapelgreen Advice Centre in Chapeltown, Sheffield, in August 2003, after it was awarded more than £150,000 in lottery funding. Those pictured include, on the left, Helen Jackson MP and Councillor Jan Wilson, and, on the right, Brian Heald and Councillor Peter Rippon.

Photo: Roger Nadal

4. Wembley trip

Sheffield Wednesday supporter Steve White and his son Ross celebrate in June 2003 after winning two seats for an entire year at the new Wembley Stadium when it opens.

Photo: Dean Atkins

