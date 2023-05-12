News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 photos capturing city life in the 2000s, including lost pub and shops

It may seem like yesterday to some of us, but Sheffield has witnessed huge changes since the dawn of the millennium.

By Robert Cumber
Published 12th May 2023, 04:45 BST

These photos capture life in the city during the early to mid noughties and include some of the pubs, shops and other businesses which have been lost over the years, including a landmark building. From the city centre to Totley and Beighton, they show how neighbourhoods around Sheffield have changed in the last two decades.

All the images featured in this retro photo gallery were taken by Ted Mace and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Sheffield in the 2000s

1. Noughties Sheffield

Sheffield in the 2000s Photo: Ted Mace/Picture Sheffield

Cole Brothers (latterly John Lewis) at Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre

2. Cole Brothers

Cole Brothers (latterly John Lewis) at Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre Photo: Ted Mace/Picture Sheffield

The junction of Church Street and Leopold Street in Sheffield city centre, showing The Tanning Shop

3. Church Street shops

The junction of Church Street and Leopold Street in Sheffield city centre, showing The Tanning Shop Photo: Ted Mace/Picture Sheffield

The demolition of St Peter CofE Church, on Machon Bank, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, in 2003

4. Church demolition

The demolition of St Peter CofE Church, on Machon Bank, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, in 2003 Photo: Ted Mace/Picture Sheffield

