Sheffield retro: 13 photos capturing city life in the 2000s, including lost pub and shops
It may seem like yesterday to some of us, but Sheffield has witnessed huge changes since the dawn of the millennium.
By Robert Cumber
Published 12th May 2023, 04:45 BST
These photos capture life in the city during the early to mid noughties and include some of the pubs, shops and other businesses which have been lost over the years, including a landmark building. From the city centre to Totley and Beighton, they show how neighbourhoods around Sheffield have changed in the last two decades.
All the images featured in this retro photo gallery were taken by Ted Mace and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
