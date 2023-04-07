Totley has certainly changed quite a lot of the years.
A search of our archives brings you these 13 pictures looking back at the suburb through the years.
1. Sledging
Sledging in Totley in 1958 - photo taken by Arthur Benjamin and submitted by Brenda Titterton Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Prefabs
The old prefabricated houses on Green Oaks Avenue, Totley Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Children's Home
Cherrytree Children's Home old boy Lt-Cmdr Eric Hall officially opens the new Kate Biggin games room at the Totley home... September 22, 1984
The games room was named after Mrs Kate Biggin, a trustee and the driving force behind the project Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Chestnut Troop
Members of the Chestnut Troop did a sponsored walk to raise money for the Cherry Tree Children's Home, Totley, Sheffield - July 9 1980 Picture shows in the foreground on the left Mr Derek Grayson, chairman of the home, congratulating Lt Peter Soar, organiser of the walk, with the walkers and some of the children at the home in the background. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers