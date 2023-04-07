News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 pictures looking back at how Totley has changed over the years

Totley has certainly changed quite a lot of the years.

By Jane Salt
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

A search of our archives brings you these 13 pictures looking back at the suburb through the years.

Sledging in Totley in 1958 - photo taken by Arthur Benjamin and submitted by Brenda Titterton

1. Sledging

Sledging in Totley in 1958 - photo taken by Arthur Benjamin and submitted by Brenda Titterton Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The old prefabricated houses on Green Oaks Avenue, Totley

2. Prefabs

The old prefabricated houses on Green Oaks Avenue, Totley Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Cherrytree Children's Home old boy Lt-Cmdr Eric Hall officially opens the new Kate Biggin games room at the Totley home... September 22, 1984 The games room was named after Mrs Kate Biggin, a trustee and the driving force behind the project

3. Children's Home

Cherrytree Children's Home old boy Lt-Cmdr Eric Hall officially opens the new Kate Biggin games room at the Totley home... September 22, 1984 The games room was named after Mrs Kate Biggin, a trustee and the driving force behind the project Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Members of the Chestnut Troop did a sponsored walk to raise money for the Cherry Tree Children's Home, Totley, Sheffield - July 9 1980 Picture shows in the foreground on the left Mr Derek Grayson, chairman of the home, congratulating Lt Peter Soar, organiser of the walk, with the walkers and some of the children at the home in the background.

4. Chestnut Troop

Members of the Chestnut Troop did a sponsored walk to raise money for the Cherry Tree Children's Home, Totley, Sheffield - July 9 1980 Picture shows in the foreground on the left Mr Derek Grayson, chairman of the home, congratulating Lt Peter Soar, organiser of the walk, with the walkers and some of the children at the home in the background. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

