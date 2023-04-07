4 . Chestnut Troop

Members of the Chestnut Troop did a sponsored walk to raise money for the Cherry Tree Children's Home, Totley, Sheffield - July 9 1980 Picture shows in the foreground on the left Mr Derek Grayson, chairman of the home, congratulating Lt Peter Soar, organiser of the walk, with the walkers and some of the children at the home in the background. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers