A search of our archives brings you these 12 pictures from 1988.
Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Demonstration
Protesters demonstrate against Liberal MP David Alton's Abortion Bill in Sheffield in January 1988. This Bill wanted to reduce the time limit a woman could procure an abortion down to 18 weeks from 28 weeks. The Bill also coincided with the twentieth anniversary of the passing of the Abortion Act in 1967.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Sinatra's
Sinatra's Night Club, Sheffield, February 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Giant anvil
A giant anvil is rediscovered whilst digging out the site for the Ponds Forge swimming pool in August 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Birkdale
Headmaster Michael Hepworth leads his pupils to Clarke House, Birkdale School, 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers