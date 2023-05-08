The Co-op in Castle House on Angel Street/Castle Street is displaying a sign stating it is closing on July 22. Former BBC journalist Andy Kershaw tweeted: ‘More depressing news for Sheffield city centre. Castle House Co-op, where I spent a good deal of my childhood, closing down for good on 22nd July’.
Responding to Andy, some reminisced about the department store.
Zoe Borrowdale: ‘My mum used to treat us to a drink in the restaurant which was all waitressed at the table until one day we went and it had turned into a self service ‘canteen’ . The beginning of the end!’
Sandra Parfitt said: ‘It was a shop used regularly by my mother years ago, but the state of the area down there would put anyone off so it’s no surprise’.
Julia Clements: ‘The lovely Christmas displays and the decent cafe on the top floor’.
Phil Helliwell: ‘School uniform from there in the 70s’.
Neal Carey explained: ‘This is just a small concession supermarket that is closing. The rest of the building is still occupied and thriving’.
The store has witnessed a great deal of change in recent years. It is on the ground floor of the former Co-operative department store which closed more than 15 years ago. It has since been converted into a business hub and Kommune food hall which sparked investment and several digital firms moved into the area. The old Castle Market site is a stone’s throw away. Derelict for a decade, plan have been submitted to turn it into a £15m park.