News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
21 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
22 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Dismay as Co-op supermarket in Sheffield city centre announces it is closing down for good

A supermarket in an area of Sheffield hailed as 'up and coming’ is shutting down.

By David Walsh
Published 8th May 2023, 12:00 BST

The Co-op in Castle House on Angel Street/Castle Street is displaying a sign stating it is closing on July 22. Former BBC journalist Andy Kershaw tweeted: ‘More depressing news for Sheffield city centre. Castle House Co-op, where I spent a good deal of my childhood, closing down for good on 22nd July’.

Responding to Andy, some reminisced about the department store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zoe Borrowdale: ‘My mum used to treat us to a drink in the restaurant which was all waitressed at the table until one day we went and it had turned into a self service ‘canteen’ . The beginning of the end!’

Most Popular
Former BBC journalist Andy Kershaw tweeted: ‘More depressing news for Sheffield city centre. Castle House Co-op, where I spent a good deal of my childhood closing down for good on 22nd July’. Pic by Roy Wilson.Former BBC journalist Andy Kershaw tweeted: ‘More depressing news for Sheffield city centre. Castle House Co-op, where I spent a good deal of my childhood closing down for good on 22nd July’. Pic by Roy Wilson.
Former BBC journalist Andy Kershaw tweeted: ‘More depressing news for Sheffield city centre. Castle House Co-op, where I spent a good deal of my childhood closing down for good on 22nd July’. Pic by Roy Wilson.

Sandra Parfitt said: ‘It was a shop used regularly by my mother years ago, but the state of the area down there would put anyone off so it’s no surprise’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Julia Clements: ‘The lovely Christmas displays and the decent cafe on the top floor’.

Phil Helliwell: ‘School uniform from there in the 70s’.

Neal Carey explained: ‘This is just a small concession supermarket that is closing. The rest of the building is still occupied and thriving’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Co-op is closing in JulyThe Co-op is closing in July
The Co-op is closing in July

The store has witnessed a great deal of change in recent years. It is on the ground floor of the former Co-operative department store which closed more than 15 years ago. It has since been converted into a business hub and Kommune food hall which sparked investment and several digital firms moved into the area. The old Castle Market site is a stone’s throw away. Derelict for a decade, plan have been submitted to turn it into a £15m park.

​​​​​​​