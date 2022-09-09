News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 10 pictures to take you back to 1966 - the year England won the World Cup

1966 marked the one and so far only time England won the football World Cup.

By Errol Edwards
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:45 am

Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium was one of several grounds chosen to host matches during the tournament.

In other news, Bob Dylan visited the city and performed at the Gaumont Theatre in Barker’s Pool.

Elevated view from University of Sheffield Arts Tower of Powell Street (bottom left); Hope Street and Latimer Street (terraces); Bramwell Street and Martin Street Flats, Netherthorpe 1966

Also, Everton beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 in the FA Cup Final.

Here’s 10 pictures to take you back to the heady days of 1966 in Sheffield.

Topping out Ceremony, Mitchell Construction Employees, University of Sheffield Arts Tower.
Argentina v Switzerland World Cup football match at Hillsborough Stadium in July 1966.
Construction of Tinsley Viaduct, M1 Motorway, Feb 1966.
Cross Daggers Inn, No. 14 Market Square, Woodhouse. Date over doorway says 1658. Jan 1966
Tinsley born England World Cup Winning Goalkeeper Gordon Banks, Wife Ursula, children Wendy aged 3 and Robert aged 8 with his Gold Replica of the World Cup, taken at Gordons' parents home at Hill Top Farm, Catcliffe. July 1966
Pond Street development looking towards College of Technology and Sheaf House, Oct 1966
Fir Vale Infirmary (latterly Northern General Hospital), First Preliminary Training School class, 1966
Looking towards Church Street from High Street, Sep 1966
Last of the Horses at the Stables of Brightside and Carbrook Co-op., Broughton Lane Depot., showing 'Queenie' -centre horse-, the Milk Floats and drivers, Mr. H. Chapman standing by the horses. 1966
