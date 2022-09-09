Sheffield retro: 10 pictures to take you back to 1966 - the year England won the World Cup
1966 marked the one and so far only time England won the football World Cup.
By Errol Edwards
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:45 am
Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium was one of several grounds chosen to host matches during the tournament.
In other news, Bob Dylan visited the city and performed at the Gaumont Theatre in Barker’s Pool.
Also, Everton beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 in the FA Cup Final.
Here’s 10 pictures to take you back to the heady days of 1966 in Sheffield.