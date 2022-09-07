First look inside refurbished landmark Derbyshire pub
Here is a first look inside a landmark pub that has reopened with a brand new look.
The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road in Eckington reopened with a whole new look on Saturday, September 3, after undergoing a major refurbishment.
The venue underwent a significant makeover that has given the much-loved eating and drinking spot a modernised, stylish and contemporary feel.
Visitors can also now enjoy a newly designed menu featuring fresh flavours inspired by the seasons and modern world-food trends.
Guests will be able to choose from a broad range of premium grill dishes, fresh fish that is delivered daily and Asian influences, plus a vegan menu.
General Manager Mat Hemsley said: “My team and I have been overwhelmed with the new look Mossbrook Inn – we knew we were in for a change, but the result is breathtaking. The pub has undergone a true transformation, while still retaining popular features. We can’t wait to show off the new look and the wonderful team we have here at The Mossbrook Inn. New guests and regular customers are sure to be impressed by the refurbishment – we cannot wait to welcome you all!”
Here’s a first look inside the new venue.