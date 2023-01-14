It was a regular destination for a whole generation of Sheffield schoolchildren – but sadly it has been off the map for visitors for years.

Built in the 1860s, Riber Castle was famous locally as a wildlife park after it was converted into Riber Castle Wildlife Park in the 1960s, and was a popular attraction for both school groups and families, groups heading there from Sheffield to see the birds and exotic mammals such as lynx on the site.

I visited, as part of a school trip from Sheffield, in 1979, taking home a rubber toy eagle bought from the gift shop, with elastic attached to its back so it would bounce up and down. I think it cost £1.

Plans were later drawn up to convert to landlark building, in North Derbyshire, into flats.

Our picture gallery shows the building in its days as a visitor attraction, showing the building and the animals that attracted schools from all over Sheffield.

1. Painting Artist David Clarke paints a lynx at Riber Zoo in 1985 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2. Aerial view Riber Castle, Matlock, Derbyshire, aerial view in 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3. In the 70s Riber Castle, Matlock, Derbyshire - October 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4. Reindeer Feeding the Reinder in 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales