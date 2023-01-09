Hundreds hit the playground at a Sheffield primary school – to raise over £1,000 in a delayed hospital fundraiser.

The event at Westways Primary School, on Western Road, Crookes, was originally planned as a Santa Dash in December – but snow prevented it from going ahead in December.

So the fundraiser, organised to raise money to buy a star on the side of Sheffield Children’s Hospital over Christmas, was put back and re-branded as the January Jog instead.

All the school’s pupils took part, and were sponsored to run laps of the playground. The school says it raised over £1,000.

Teacher David Millns said: “This was our delayed Santa Dash - rebranded the January Jog. All children from reception to year six, took part in a sponsored run followed by a Hunt for Santa Treasure Hunt – all for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Snowflake Appeal.”

