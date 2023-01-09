News you can trust since 1887
Hundreds hit the playground for delayed Westways School fundraiser for Sheffield Children's Hospital

Hundreds hit the playground at a Sheffield primary school – to raise over £1,000 in a delayed hospital fundraiser.

By David Kessen
5 minutes ago

The event at Westways Primary School, on Western Road, Crookes, was originally planned as a Santa Dash in December – but snow prevented it from going ahead in December.

So the fundraiser, organised to raise money to buy a star on the side of Sheffield Children’s Hospital over Christmas, was put back and re-branded as the January Jog instead.

All the school’s pupils took part, and were sponsored to run laps of the playground. The school says it raised over £1,000.

Teacher David Millns said: “This was our delayed Santa Dash - rebranded the January Jog. All children from reception to year six, took part in a sponsored run followed by a Hunt for Santa Treasure Hunt – all for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Snowflake Appeal.”

1. January Jog

Hundreds took part in the January Jog at Westways School for the Sheffield Children's Hospital

Photo: Submitted

2. Adding up

Youngsters checking times at the Westways Primary School January Jog

Photo: Submitted

3. Jogging

Youngsters take part in the Westways School Santa Dash - rebranded the January Jog

Photo: Submitted

4. Running

A youngster takes part in the Westways School Santa Dash - rebranded the January Jog

Photo: Submitted

SheffieldSheffield Children's Hospital